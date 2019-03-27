|
McAllen - Maria De Jesus Guerra, 85, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at McAllen Heart Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rodrigo Guerra; her parents, Praxedis and Teresa Mendoza; five siblings, Socorro, Baltazar, Teresa, Florinda, and Vicente.
Mrs. Guerra is survived by 13 children, San Juanita, Vicki, Rodrigo, Terry, Carmen, Angelica, Veronica, Casimiro, Raquel, Ismael, Esmeralda, Alma, and Diana; 43 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, March 27, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 27, 2019