Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Guerra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria De Jesus Guerra

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria De Jesus Guerra Obituary
McAllen - Maria De Jesus Guerra, 85, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at McAllen Heart Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rodrigo Guerra; her parents, Praxedis and Teresa Mendoza; five siblings, Socorro, Baltazar, Teresa, Florinda, and Vicente.

Mrs. Guerra is survived by 13 children, San Juanita, Vicki, Rodrigo, Terry, Carmen, Angelica, Veronica, Casimiro, Raquel, Ismael, Esmeralda, Alma, and Diana; 43 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, March 27, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now