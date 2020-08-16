Pharr - Maria De Jesus Luna, 87, entered eternal rest Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.She is preceded in death by four children, Graciela Luna, Jose Manuel Luna, Maria Elena Luna Ludwick, Maria Ester Luna Gudino; her parents, Jose Dominguez and Diega Ortega; and a brother, Victorino Rojas.Maria is survived by nine children, Jose Abel De Luna, Francisco Luna, Rosa Maria Luna, Jose Manuel Luna, Jaime Luna, Maria Guadalupe Valencia, Amparo Luna, Graciela Luna, and Javier Luna; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.