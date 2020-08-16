1/1
Maria De Jesus Luna
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pharr - Maria De Jesus Luna, 87, entered eternal rest Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.

She is preceded in death by four children, Graciela Luna, Jose Manuel Luna, Maria Elena Luna Ludwick, Maria Ester Luna Gudino; her parents, Jose Dominguez and Diega Ortega; and a brother, Victorino Rojas.

Maria is survived by nine children, Jose Abel De Luna, Francisco Luna, Rosa Maria Luna, Jose Manuel Luna, Jaime Luna, Maria Guadalupe Valencia, Amparo Luna, Graciela Luna, and Javier Luna; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved