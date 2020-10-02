Pharr - Maria de Jesus Rodriguez, 87, went home to our Lord Monday, September 28, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.Born in Guanajuato, MX, Mrs. Rodriguez had lived in Pharr for most of her life.Her loving husband, Jose Juan Rodriguez; a daughter-in-law, Irma Rodriguez; and a son-in-law, Jose Luis Palacios, precede her in death.Mrs. Rodriguez is survived by nine children, Maria Gerarda Palacios of San Juan, Carmen Najera of North Richland Hills, TX, Juan (Karen) Rodriguez of Houston, Deacon Graciano Rodriguez of Pharr, Erineo Rodriguez of Houston, Maria Julia (Rogelio) Macias of Alton, Maria Valentina (Jaime) Fernandez of McAllen, Dr. Maria De Jesus (Mehdi Haft) Rodriguez of Mission, Juanita (Theodore Berry) Rodriguez of Florida; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, October 2, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. A private mass will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.