1/1
Maria de la luz Alcala
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Maria de la luz Alcala, 102, was born May 14, 1918 in Hidalgo, Texas. She passed on to a better life on September 25, 2020 at Grand Terrace Nursing Home in McAllen, Texas.

Aunt Mary is survived by her nieces and nephews, Alberto Cavazos, Juan Alcala, Julia Leal Josefina Fonseca, Adriana Alcala, Genaro Galvan, Margarita Gonzalez, Tita Gonzalez and Pepe Gonzalez.

Aunt Mary led a beautiful life. She loved to travel especially to Las Vegas. She enjoyed life to its fullest up to her last day. Aunt Mary was so blessed. She was never diagnosed with alzheimers so we enjoyed her love fully until her death.

Aunt Mary got COVID-19 but recovered, but the collateral damage was too much. She lost her will to live because the environment at the center changed drastically due to the Pandemic. Isolation was just too much for her to handle.

The only time I ever saw Aunt Mary very mad is when her sacred vote was contested by a ruthless Hidalgo politician claiming that my aunt had alzheimers. She said and I quote her, "What people will do for supposedly a public servant vote; lying about my mental ability".

We will have a Mass of Life for Aunt Mary this Friday November 27, 2020 at Hidalgo Sacred Heart Church at 10:00A.M. Masks, face shields and social distancing required. There will be no funeral service.

Considering our present situation we understand that many will not to attend and we ask for your prayers for Aunt Mary.

We thank Grand Terrace for their professional care given to our Aunt for almost four (4) years.

God Bless Everyone, Keep Safe and Wear a mask.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved