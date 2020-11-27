McAllen - Maria de la luz Alcala, 102, was born May 14, 1918 in Hidalgo, Texas. She passed on to a better life on September 25, 2020 at Grand Terrace Nursing Home in McAllen, Texas.



Aunt Mary is survived by her nieces and nephews, Alberto Cavazos, Juan Alcala, Julia Leal Josefina Fonseca, Adriana Alcala, Genaro Galvan, Margarita Gonzalez, Tita Gonzalez and Pepe Gonzalez.



Aunt Mary led a beautiful life. She loved to travel especially to Las Vegas. She enjoyed life to its fullest up to her last day. Aunt Mary was so blessed. She was never diagnosed with alzheimers so we enjoyed her love fully until her death.



Aunt Mary got COVID-19 but recovered, but the collateral damage was too much. She lost her will to live because the environment at the center changed drastically due to the Pandemic. Isolation was just too much for her to handle.



The only time I ever saw Aunt Mary very mad is when her sacred vote was contested by a ruthless Hidalgo politician claiming that my aunt had alzheimers. She said and I quote her, "What people will do for supposedly a public servant vote; lying about my mental ability".



We will have a Mass of Life for Aunt Mary this Friday November 27, 2020 at Hidalgo Sacred Heart Church at 10:00A.M. Masks, face shields and social distancing required. There will be no funeral service.



Considering our present situation we understand that many will not to attend and we ask for your prayers for Aunt Mary.



We thank Grand Terrace for their professional care given to our Aunt for almost four (4) years.



God Bless Everyone, Keep Safe and Wear a mask.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store