Mission - Maria de la Luz Guerra, 71, left to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Solara Hospital in Brownsville. She was born to Rutilio Alvarez and Jovita Monreal on July 14, 1949 in Zacatecas, Mexico. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband: Israel Guerra and children: Maria del Angel Guerra, Esmeralda Guerra Lomas, Manuel Guerra, Alvaro Guerra, Efrain Guerra and Israel Guerra Jr. Family will receive friends Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 3 pm to 7 pm at Flores Funeral Home in Mission. Chapel Service will be celebrated at 12 pm, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.