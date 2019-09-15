|
|
Mission - Maria de la Luz Gutiierrez, 91, left to be with the Lord on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was born to Isaac and Felicitas Garcia on March 29, 1928 in General Teran, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children: Catalina (Arnaldo) Estrada, Alfonso Gutierrez Jr., Hector (Herminia) Gutierrez, Marion Gutierrez, Joel (Emilia) Gutierrez, Maria Elena (Alfredo) Gonzalez, Mariano (Delia) Gutierrez, Manuela (Arnoldo) Hernandez, Guadalupe (Nilda) Gutierrez and Cesar (Maricela) Gutierrez. Family will receive friends Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2 pm to 9 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 pm, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 15, 2019