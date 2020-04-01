|
Monte Alto - Maria de la luz Valdez, 88, passed away to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her residence in Monte Alto.
Mrs. Valdez was born on June 8, 1931 to Mr. Policarpio Hinojosa & Maria Luisa Hernandez Hinojosa in Doctor Arroyo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her son Rodolfo Valdez and her sisters Lydia Salazar & Mercedes Obregon.
Left to cherish her memories is her husband Arturo Valdez; her children Jose Arturo (Margarita) Valdez, Maria Elena Valdez, Marta Elvia (Carlos) Guerrero, Eriberto (Irene) Valdez, Anna Luisa (Filimon) Molina, Elda (Jose Luis) Valdez Gonzalez, Juan Luis (Wendy) Valdez & Veronica Valdez; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Maria aka "Mom" was known as our family "warrior". She always put others first before herself. Her words of wisdom to all her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren was "stay in school" and her greatest gift to all her family was "unconditional love & family unity".
Visitation for Mrs. Maria de la luz Valdez is scheduled for Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm at Salinas Funeral Home- Chapel of the Angels. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Christ the King Catholic Church in Monte Alto. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco.
We invite you to send a message of love to our email at [email protected] and our staff will print it out for the family and place it in a pew in our chapel.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 1, 2020