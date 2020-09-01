San Juan - Our beloved Maria De La Luz Vasquez 63, passed away August 25, 2020 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen TX, She is now in heaven attending the biggest mass ever. She always said she wished mass never finished, and now, it never will. All who new Mary new she lived for her children and grandchildren whom she loved deeply with all her heart. Words cannot express the love she had for all of her family. See you soon gremita- love Priss. Mary is preceded in death by her parents Lorenzo Renteria, Refugia Renteria; and a sister Maria Del Rosario Renteria. Mrs. Vasquez is Survived by her loving husband, Jose Rene Vasquez; 3 Children, Leroy (Lupita) Vasquez, Abel (Alma) Vasquez and Amanda Flores. 9 Grandchildren, Priscilla (Joey) Villegas, Robert, Pamela, Shaila, Golo, Jr, Alexis, Kaitlyn and Amelie. 12 Great Grandchild, Jacob Eli. 4 Siblings; Jose (Anita) Renteria, Cristina (Ramon) Garza, Jesus (Anita) Renteria, Ofelia (Gilberto) Garcia. 8 Half Siblings; Mary, Juan, Mickey, Celena, Sofi, Jesus, Cristobal and Anna Renteria. Numerous Nieces & Nephews.



Visitation will be held Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston in Pharr TX, from 1pm to 9pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday September 3, 2020 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston in Pharr TX at 12:00pm Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr TX. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store