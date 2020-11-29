Weslaco - Mary Hernandez passed away at her home surrounded by family on Thursday, November 26, 2020, Thanksgiving Day. Mary was born March 4, 1944, to Arturo de la Garza and Ernestina Vela de la Garza.Mary grew up in Mission, Texas, the eldest of eight siblings, seven sisters and one brother. Under the supervision of their parents, she and her siblings worked as migrant farmworkers throughout their childhood and teenage years where they traveled for work to Michigan, Minnesota and New York.Mary graduated from Mission High School and attended vocational school in McAllen, Texas, where she learned clerical skills that she put to use working for many years at Marez Auto Sales, Donalson Ford-Mercury and the Hidalgo County Motor Vehicle Department.Mary met her future husband, Guadalupe "Pinky" Hernandez, "en el baile grande" when he was on leave from the U.S. Army. They resided in Weslaco, Texas, where they raised their two daughters, Sandra and Lydia, and enjoyed fifty years of marriage.Mary was an excellent cook who enjoyed preparing meals for her family. She loved to watch food and cooking channels and QVC. Mary loved shopping and was quite the bargain hunter. She also enjoyed gardening and playing "loteria (Chalupa)" with family and friends. However, spending time with her family is what Mary enjoyed the most. Throughout her adult life, she always made time every Sunday afternoon to gather with her siblings and their families at her parents' home. Mamo, as she was affectionately called by her grandchildren, thoroughly enjoyed making them happy, "siempre complaciendo los gustos de ellos con mucho amor."Mary was the most amazing, caring, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was a gentle soul with a kind heart who always greeted you with the most beautiful smile. She had a sunny disposition and a positive outlook on life. She was a devout Catholic who never missed Mass and her faith was the most important gift and legacy that she passed on to her daughters and grandchildren.She is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Joseph) and Lydia (Orlando) Hernandez and her grandchildren, Gabriel, Corina, Andres (Celine), Samantha and Gabriela Hernandez, and great-grandchildren Liliana, Vidia, and Aliza Hernandez.Visitation will be Sunday, November 29th, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a rosary at 5 p.m. Chapel services will be Monday, November 30, at 8 a.m., at McCaleb Funeral Home followed by a burial at Highland Memorial Park, celebrated by Father Franciso Solis of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.