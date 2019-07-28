|
|
Mission - Maria Del Carmen "Marica" De Leon, 88, went home to the Lord Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her nephew's residence in Mission.
She was a lifelong resident of Mission and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Maria is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Maria De Leon; three sisters, Modesta Cavazos, Olivia Garcia, Emma Solis; three brothers, Leonel C. Rodriguez, Abel De Leon, Sabas De Leon; two sisters-in-law, Elena and Guadalupe De Leon.
Ms. De Leon is survived by her two brothers, Omar De Leon, Ernesto De Leon, both of Mission; numerous nieces and nephews; Ruben Rodriguez being one of many.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, July 29, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at San Jose Cemetery in Mission.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on July 28, 2019