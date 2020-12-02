1/1
Maria Del Carmen Martinez
McAllen - Maria del Carmen Martinez, 60, entered eternal rest on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Mission Regional Medical Center. Carmen was born in McAllen, Texas on September 10, 1960 to the late Jose Maria and Amelia Martinez.

She is survived by her husband: Mr. Javier Martinez; her children: Ruby Amanda, Felicia, Stephen, and Adam Martinez all of Mission; step-son: Javier Martinez Jr of Lubbock.; 6 grandchildren and 9 brothers and sisters.

She will be dearly missed by those whose lives she touched.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020 with a Prayer Service at 6:30 pm at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Graveside service will be at 9:00 am Friday, December 4, 2020 at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAlen.



Published in The Monitor on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
