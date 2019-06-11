Pharr - Maria Del Carmen Villarreal, loving sister, aunt, and friend, passed away in her home surrounded by family on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Carmen committed 48 years of her life to educating and mentoring students at Weslaco High School. Her life of servitude and leadership was acknowledged by her many awards and achievements that included not only Teacher of the Year at Weslaco High school, but also Teacher of the Year for the State of Texas. Her commitment to her students as a BIM teacher, UIL coordinator, department head and her charitable contributions were admired by all.



Her family, especially her sister, brother in law, late brother, four nieces, grandniece, and grandnephews meant the world to her, and they truly lived by the saying "family is everything."



Carmen's passion was spending time with her long time friends from Weslaco High School, traveling the world with her family, and spending time at the beach.



Carmen was preceded in death by her father Ramiro, her mother, Jovita, and brother, Ramiro Villarreal Jr. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Araceli and Mario Dablo, four nieces - Melissa Millice, Claudia Rush, Maria Del Carmen Villarreal, and Veronica Villarreal, her grandniece and grandnephews - Madden Millice, Beckett Millice, and Jameson Rush, her sister in law Esther Villarreal, nephew Juan Gutierrez and half-sister Hilda Gutierrez.



Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 for a visitation at Kreidler Funeral Home from 6-8 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm. The Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10 am at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Pharr, TX. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission. Published in The Monitor on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary