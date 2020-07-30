Rio Grande City - On Saturday evening, our Lord eternally healed our beautiful mother and sent the love of her life to escort her to heaven. As her body healed and became new, our heart broke as we said goodbye to an extraordinary woman.



She was born to Rogelio and Maria de la Luz Pena at Estacion Aldamas, Nuevo Leon, Mexico where she met her late husband Carlos Lozano. They were married for almost forty years before the Lord called him to be by His side.



She leaves her daughter Claudia Lozano, son-in-law Ricardo Melgoza and their children Kaily (Preston), Ezequiel, Faith and Charlize. She also leaves her daughter Luzdivina Lozano and her son-in-law Abel Mercado and their daughters Isabella and Delailah. She leaves her son Carlos Lozano Jr., her daughter-in-law Michele and their children Carlos III, Karen, Dante and Kenna. She leaves her mother, Maria de la Luz Pena and her siblings Rogelio Pena Jr. (Maricruz), Juan Pena (Hilda Nelly), Julianita Alanis (Jose Luz) and countless nieces and nephews.



She is also preceded in death by her father, Rogelio Pena and her brother, Cesario Pena.



Our mother emitted love through her actions, smile and caring spirit. Her selflessness was unmatched. She found true joy by always being there for her children and grandchildren. Her devotion and service to her parents and parents-in-law will always be an example for us to aspire to. She was a creative and innovative individual who used her talents to help others. She loved traveling, sewing, making jewelry and spending time with her grandchildren. She served God by leading fundraisers, playing the keyboard and singing in the choir for her church. What we will miss the most are her home-cooked meals, family get-togethers in her backyard, and her witty humor and advice.



The void she has left can never be filled, but the assurance that she is now free of pain and in the company of the Lord and our father brings us peace and hope. While we feel like her time with us was short, we trust that her purpose has been fulfilled. She left us with an example of what it looks like to be selfless, fearless and full of faith. Until she took her last breath, she faced the numerous health challenges in her life with trust in God, patience and fierce determination.



May our beautiful mother, Maria del Mar Lozano, rest in peace and love, in the presence of our Lord and Savior. Until we see you again, Mom, we love you.



Visitation will be held today, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Serenity in Mission from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



