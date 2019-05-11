Edinburg - Maria "Mary" Del Roble Guerra, 61, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center in McAllen. She was born on Tuesday, June 6, 1957 in Galeana, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Aurelia Vargas Gaona. She is preceded in death by her mother and sister; Herlinda Aguilar Vargas.



Left to cherish her memories are her son; Rigoverto (Erika) Guerra, daughter; Marisol (Juan Antonio) Garza, grandchildren; Rigoverto "RJ" Guerra and Jasmin Marina Garza, father of her children; Lionel Guerra, brother; J. Guadalupe (Victoria) Aguilar Vargas, sisters; Aurora (Ruben) Hernandez and Socorro (Ricardo) Aguillon.



Mary lived in Edinburg most of her life and worked for the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District for 30 years and in January of this year retired from the Cafeteria at L.B.J. Elementary. She enjoyed traveling, going to the beach and reading. But, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly be missed by her family, friends and all those whose lives she touched.



The Guerra family received friends on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Holy Rosary Prayed at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated today, Saturdary, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial will follow to Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Edinburg. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Juan A. Garza, Eduardo Guerra, Jr., Rey Guerra, Aaron Guerra, Eric Guerra, Orlando Perez, Noe Perez, Jr., Joe Michael Guerra. Funeral services have been entrusted to Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on May 11, 2019