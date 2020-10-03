1/1
Maria Del Rosario Alaniz Peña
Edinburg Del Rosario Maria Alaniz Peña Maria Del Rosario Peña, 75, our beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend entered into the glory of her eternal life on Monday, September 25, 2020 at her son's home in Edinburg, Texas.

Mrs. Peña, was a long-time member of the Church of Christ. She was baptized by Bro. Johnny Wolfe in Brownsville, TX. Rosario was a part of many congregations in her lifetime, spending her final years at the Laurel Heights Church of Christ in McAllen where she developed a very close relationship with many in the congregation. Mrs. Peña proudly served our community as a Health Care Worker, caregiver, and Sunday school teacher for four decades. She enjoyed different kinds of crafts such as making clothes, preparing baby showers, and handmaking dolls. She loved spending time with her family and her famous doll collection.

Rosario was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Cynthia Dee Peña; her husband, Tomas Peña, Sr.; her mother, Cesaria Collazo Alaniz; her brother, Eugenio Alaniz, Jr.; her sister, Cesaria Alaniz (Pipo).

Left behind to eternally treasure her memory are her children, Tomas Peña, Jr. (Melissa Flores), Belia A. Peña, Alejandro L. Peña (Audrie Peña); a special nephew, J.R. Diaz; numerous grandchildren, Lily N. Peña, Jeremy A. Peña, Luke R. Peña, Emily A. Peña, Seth G. Peña, and Mia A. Peña; two sisters, Manuela Salas, and Blanca Estella Collazol; her aunt, Candelaria Rivera, all of Brownsville, TX; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a church service at 7 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Chapel service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Legacy Chapels in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park in Brownsville. Pallbearers will be, Tomas Peña Jr, Belia A. Peña, Alejandro L. Peña, Jeremy A. Peña, Luke R. Peña, Lily N. Peña, Seth G. Peña, and J.R. Diaz are Honorary pallbearers will be, Warren Berkley, William Coffman, Ricardo Soto, Vicente Ramirez, Rene Garcia, and Joaquin Blengio.

Special Thank you to the Laurel Heights Church of Christ, Elders William Coffman and Warren Berkley and members, Health Care Workers at Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Amara Hospice, Family Friend Johanne Zamora and Rosario's daughter Belia A. Peña and granddaughter Lily N. Peña who cared for her while she was home during her final days.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Oct. 3, 2020.
