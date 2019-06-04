Services Sanchez Funeral Home 301 East 2nd Street Rio Grande City , TX 78582 (956) 487-2525 Resources More Obituaries for Maria Barrera Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maria del Rosario (Garza) Barrera

Obituary Condolences Flowers Rio Grande City - Maria del Rosario "Chayito" Garza Barrera



6 Jan 1935 - 2 Jun 2019



Maria del Rosario Garza-Barrera "Chayito" as she was affectionally known was born in San Javier (General Trevino), Nuevo Leon on 6 January 1935 to Ramon Garza Guerra and Petra "Petrita" Vela-Ramirez de Garza.



Chayito and her husband Guadalupe Erasmo Barrera "Lupito" made their home and raised their 6 children in Rio Grande City since 1960. All of the five boys served in the US Military. Son Luis retired from active duty as a Lieutenant Colonel from the US Army after serving for over 28 years and son Rosbell "Ross" retired with the rank of Colonel from the US Army after 34 years of service. Noteworthy their grandson Frankie (RGC High School class of 1997) graduated from the US Military Academy at West Point New York Class of 2012. Frankie is currently serving on Active duty as a Captain. Another nephew son of the eldest son Francisco is also on active duty Army a First Lieutenant. Lupito and Chayito proudly displayed "old glory" in front of their home on main street and were very patriotic and proud to be Americans.



Along with her 4 sisters and 3 brothers Chayito was raised in San Javier (General Trevino) Nuevo Leon, Mexico. As a child her family moved to the US and settled in Elsa, Texas. Her family would migrate north and work in the cherry and asparagus's fields throughout Illinois and other states.



As a young lady, Chayito moved to Monterrey, Nuevo Leon and study at the Escuela Secudaria y Commercio Simon Bolivar and received a diploma in Accounting on June 24, 1953. Her parents Ramon and Petrita moved to Miguel Aleman and settled there after several years working in the fields of central US. Chayito met Lupito in Miguel Aleman, Tamaulipas and later married on April 19, 1959, Chayito married Guadalupe Erasmo (Lupito) Barrera Sr. and made their home in Rio Grande City. They both raised 6 children: Francisco (Carmen), Clinton, Tennessee; Guadalupe Erasmo Barrera Jr. (Olga), Odessa, TX; Petty Anna Barrera, Lyford, TX; Luis Carlos Barrera (Norma), Donna, TX; Rosbell Barrera, Rio Grande City; and the youngest Joel Octavio Barrera (Marilu), Rio Grande City, TX.



Chayito and Lupito have several grandchildren: Rebecca Salinas, Francisco Javier Barrera, Roxanna Salinas, Angela Barrera, Robyn Salinas Nadine Barrera, Francisco Antonio Barrera, Carmen Barrera, Christine Barrera, Liana Guadalupe "Lily" Barrera, Joel Barrera, Joslynn Barrera, Gabriel Barrera and Joseph Barrera.



Chayito was graced with two great-granddaughters Ava Rosario Pena, Emery Rose Gonzales and (+) Elise Layne Gonzalez.



Chayito comes from a very tight nit family. She has 4 sisters and 3 brothers. Her sisters include: Rebecca Garza-Rodriguez ( Donato ) Roma, Texas; Alma Rosa Garza-Pena (Javier) Miguel Aleman, Tamaulipas, Manuelita Garza-Correa (+Daniel), Miguel Aleman, Tamaulipas; Guadalupe "Lupita" Garza-Hinojosa (+Rolando), Melvindale, Michigan; and brothers include: Ramon Garza (Carolina), Roma, Texas; Reymundo Garza (Rosalinda), Elsa, Texas and Jose Alonso (Maria), Melvindale, Michigan.



She was proud of her sons and daughter and would always greet everyone with a golden smile. She knew she had done well in raising her children.



Chayito became a US citizen in 1985 and was known as a strong conservative. She voted on every election since then. She admired President Ronald W. Reagan in the 1980's which gave her a clear sense and motivation to be part of the American process.



Chayito has travelled all over the US, Puerto Rico and was proud to have visited Mexico City and toured her lifetime dream of the "Basilica of Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe". She was proud to have been a citizen of Rio Grande City where she made many great friends. She supported the high school rattlers through her children and participant on several events hosted by Immaculate conception Church Catholic School. She was a devoted Catholic and always prayed the rosary for the less fortunate.



Many in Rio remember Chayito as part-time seamstress. While raising 6 children in the 1970's Chayito worked at home as a part-time seamstress and kept the books "accounting" for the family business "Frank's Texaco". She believed in her children having the best education as she purchased the "World Book Encyclopedia" and paid it $10 a month in order for her kids to see beyond the borders of the city and cease the opportunity that this country has to offers.



Chayito loved tending to her plants and simply enjoying her grandkids.



Chayito will be laid to rest next to her husband Guadalupe Erasmo Barrera in Rio Grande City, Texas.



Viewing will start today, Tuesday, June 04, 2019 from 10:00 am - 9:00 pm., with Rosary at 7:00 pm. Viewing will continue on Wednesday, from 8:00 am - 9:45 am, her Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rio Grande City, Interment will follow at Rio Grande City Cemetery. All funeral arrangements are under the care of Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City, TX. Published in The Monitor on June 4, 2019