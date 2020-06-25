Corpus Christi - Maria del Rosario "Rosie" Vourcos, age 94, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Cimarron Place Health and Rehabilitation Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born in 1926 in Texas, to the late Sandalio Trevino and Maria del Carmen Trevino. After graduating from Brownsville High School, she worked at various banks in Brownsville, Texas and later, McAllen, Texas. She retired from Frost Bank in 1988. She was a long-time parishioner at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen, Texas.Rosie married Michael Vourcos on October 8, 1951 in Brownsville, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, brothers Manuel Trevino and Alfonso Trevino, and a sister, Maria Teresa Trevino Garza. She is survived by three children, Cynthia (Jeff) Dunham of Houston, Texas; Michael (Yvonne) Vourcos, Jr. and Victor (Kathy) Vourcos of Corpus Christi, Texas; 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Arrangements are being handled by Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen, Texas. Visitation and rosary will be from 6 to 8 pm Thursday, June 25th at Kreidler Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Friday, June 26, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in McAllen, Texas. Entombment will follow at the Buena Vista Burial Park Cemetery in Brownsville, Texas at 2 pm.