Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
(956) 994-1238
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Saenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Delúa Saenz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Delúa Saenz Obituary
McAllen - Maria Delua Saenz, 76, went to be with our Lord on May 17, 2019 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital.

She is survived by her loving husband Zeferino B. Saenz; her children Sylvia Saenz, Zeferino D. Saenz(Yolanda) and Sonia D.S. Menchaca(Eloy); her grandchildren Zeferino R. Saenz, Jacquelyn-Nikoli Menchaca, Valentine Espiricueta, Alyssa Y. Saenz, Nathaniel Menchaca, Ysabella Saenz and Hector Gabriel Saenz; and by her siblings Yolanda Rendon(Arnoldo), Diana Delua(Ruben), Reynaldo Delua(Araceli) and Rosemary Delua.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Serenity from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now