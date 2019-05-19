|
McAllen - Maria Delua Saenz, 76, went to be with our Lord on May 17, 2019 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital.
She is survived by her loving husband Zeferino B. Saenz; her children Sylvia Saenz, Zeferino D. Saenz(Yolanda) and Sonia D.S. Menchaca(Eloy); her grandchildren Zeferino R. Saenz, Jacquelyn-Nikoli Menchaca, Valentine Espiricueta, Alyssa Y. Saenz, Nathaniel Menchaca, Ysabella Saenz and Hector Gabriel Saenz; and by her siblings Yolanda Rendon(Arnoldo), Diana Delua(Ruben), Reynaldo Delua(Araceli) and Rosemary Delua.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Serenity from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on May 19, 2019