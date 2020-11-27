Elsa - Maria Dolores Galindo, 95, passed away on November 23, 2020, in San Juan, Texas.She was born on March 22, 1925, to Mr. Erasmo Huerta and Mrs. Maria Juarez Huerta in Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato, Mexico.Mrs. Galindo is preceded in death by her husband Francisco Galindo; her parents; her son Agustin (+ Guadalupe) Galindo and her brother Antonio Huerta.Left to cherish her memories is her sons: Miguel (Olga) Galindo, Isidro (Yolanda) Galindo, Erasmo (Matilde) Galindo; her daughters: Esperanza (Anastacio) Vargas, Consuelo (+Eusebio) Valdez, Francisca (+Daniel) Guerrero, Martha (Francisco) Barrientes, Marina Perales, Eva Galindo, Ana Galindo; her brother: Isidro Huerta and numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren.As we knew her by mama, mommy, ama, mama lola and Jetchu & Ma Brown. We will miss her cooking and her tamales and other delicious plates.She worked for many years at Ro-Tel Canning Company in Elsa, Texas and also migrated to Michigan and Ohio. She loved going to work up north. Her last job was at Tortilleria R.C. Martinez in Elsa, Texas.The family would like to give a big Thank You to all her doctors: Dr. Hector Urrutia , Dr. Omar Gomez, Dr. Prakash Palimar, Dr. Carlos Morales and her last doctor Dr. Juan Ortiz for keeping her with us all these wonderful years.Funeral Services will be held on today, November 27, 2020, at 10:00 am at Salinas Funeral Home- Chapel of the Heavens. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.Funeral Services have been entrusted to Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa.