Maria Dolores "Lola" Hernandez
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mission - Maria Dolores "Lola" Hernandez, age 65, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Mission Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Jesus Maria, Jalisco, Mexico the daughter of Emilia Guzman and Jesus Lopez.

She is survived by four children: Juan Alonso (Sueheily) Hernandez of Penitas, Olivia (Salvador) Rico Hernandez of Allendale, MI, Raul (Jessica) Hernandez, Jr. of Edinburg & Javier Hernandez of Mission. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and by 6 siblings, Juan Lopez, Vicky Lopez, Silvia Lopez, Maria Lopez, Carmen Lopez & Rosa Lopez.

Visitation will be held Today, Monday, June 22, 2020 from 2:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow at Santa Fe Celestial Gardens in Palmview.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Interment
Santa Fe Celestial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved