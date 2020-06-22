Mission - Maria Dolores "Lola" Hernandez, age 65, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Mission Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Jesus Maria, Jalisco, Mexico the daughter of Emilia Guzman and Jesus Lopez.She is survived by four children: Juan Alonso (Sueheily) Hernandez of Penitas, Olivia (Salvador) Rico Hernandez of Allendale, MI, Raul (Jessica) Hernandez, Jr. of Edinburg & Javier Hernandez of Mission. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and by 6 siblings, Juan Lopez, Vicky Lopez, Silvia Lopez, Maria Lopez, Carmen Lopez & Rosa Lopez.Visitation will be held Today, Monday, June 22, 2020 from 2:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow at Santa Fe Celestial Gardens in Palmview.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.