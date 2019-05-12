Home

Maria E. "Nena" Acosta Obituary
Mission - Maria E. "Nena" Acosta, 75, passed away on May 9, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg. Nena was a great example of a woman who loved her husband and her family and was the greatest grandmother. She was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and enjoyed dancing the 2 step and especially loved country music. After 23 years of service, she retired from Walmart. Nena was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church of McAllen.

She is survived by her husband, of 52 years, Rodolfo Acosta; children Julie Ann "Glenn" Sibley of Bentonville, AR, Rudy Acosta of McAllen, TX, Susan "John" Hernandez of Salinas, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Anthony Sibley, Diego Acosta, Kamila Acosta, Selene Hernandez, and JD Hernandez.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 1-9pm with a 7 pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in McAllen. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.

Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission
Published in The Monitor on May 12, 2019
