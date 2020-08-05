1/1
Maria E. Garcia
San Juan - Maria E. Garcia, 88, went home to be with our Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the San Juan Nursing Home. She was born in Burgos, Mexico on February 2, 1932 to Gregorio and Refugia Trevino. She resided in San Juan all her life. Maria is preceded in death by her husband Plinio E. Garcia and her twins Arturo Garcia and Melissa Guzman. Left to cherish her memories are her children: Sylvia (Arturo) Perez, Plinio Emilio (Lydia) Garcia, Juan Angel (Elva) Garcia, David Garcia, Thelma (Juan) Martinez, Gustavo (Gina) Garcia, Marina Zenil, Oscar (Geraldine) Garcia, Ruben Rene (Maribel) Garcia, and Noe Advento (Claudia) Garcia, as well as 36 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. She will also be greatly missed by her siblings Guadalupe Trevino and Maria Irene Trevino, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
