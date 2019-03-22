|
|
SAN JUAN - Maria E. Guerra, 92 went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at The Heights Nursing Center in Alamo. Maria was born on March 18, 1927 in Aguascalientes, Mexico to Mauricio and Belen Reyes.
She is survived by her loving children, Severo Guerra, Jesus Guerra, Maria De Jesus Guerra, Jose Luis Guerra, Reynaldo Guerra, Guillermo Guerra and Roberto Guerra. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 1-9 p.m. with a prayer service at 6pm at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance in Pharr. Funeral service will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 1pm at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance in Pharr. Interment will follow to Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 22, 2019