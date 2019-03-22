Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Valley Funeral Home | Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
4607 North Sugar Road
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-5222
For more information about
Maria Guerra
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance
Pharr, TX
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance
Pharr, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance
Pharr, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Guerra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria E. Guerra


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maria E. Guerra Obituary
SAN JUAN - Maria E. Guerra, 92 went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at The Heights Nursing Center in Alamo. Maria was born on March 18, 1927 in Aguascalientes, Mexico to Mauricio and Belen Reyes.

She is survived by her loving children, Severo Guerra, Jesus Guerra, Maria De Jesus Guerra, Jose Luis Guerra, Reynaldo Guerra, Guillermo Guerra and Roberto Guerra. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 1-9 p.m. with a prayer service at 6pm at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance in Pharr. Funeral service will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 1pm at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance in Pharr. Interment will follow to Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now