Maria E. Pena
McAllen - Mortuary in Mission. Mission - Maria E. Pena, 93, born on November 04, 1926 in Edinburg, TX to Quirino and Josefa Villarreal, she passed away on July 22, 2020 at Las Palmas Nursing Home in McAllen. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Abel Pena, brother Eraclio and two sisters Guadalupe and Ninfa. She is survived by her daughter; Maria Isabel Contreras (Juan), two grandchildren; Marco Contreras and Adriana Castaneda (Mark) and two great grandchildren; Noah and Serena Castaneda. Also surviving her are one sister; Olga Villarreal, and two brothers; Ismael and Jesus Villarreal.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10:00 to 1:00 pm at Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission. Interment will follow at San Jose Cemetery in Mission. You are invited to sign the guestbook online at www.virgilwilsonmortuary.com

Funeral Services are under the direction of Virgil Wilson

Published in The Monitor on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil Wilson Mortuary
2200 North Conway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 585-2721
