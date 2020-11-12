1/1
Maria Edna Garza
La Rosita - Maria Edna Garza was called to Heaven on November 10, 2020. She was born in La Rosita, Texas on August 25, 1945. She served as a teacher in La Joya ISD, Rio Grande City ISD, and Roma ISD for many years. Edna was preceded in death by her parents; Salvador Garza and Estela V. Garza, her two sisters; Elsa G. Guerra and Elia G. Revilla, and her niece; Veronica G. Arredondo. She is survived by her sister; Emma Ramirez, her two nephews; David and Diego Ramirez, and her nieces; Vanessa Marie Hoelter, Stephanie Arredondo, and Frida Sofia Ramirez. Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City will be in charge of her funeral arrangements.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
