La Rosita - Maria Edna Garza was called to Heaven on November 10, 2020. She was born in La Rosita, Texas on August 25, 1945. She served as a teacher in La Joya ISD, Rio Grande City ISD, and Roma ISD for many years. Edna was preceded in death by her parents; Salvador Garza and Estela V. Garza, her two sisters; Elsa G. Guerra and Elia G. Revilla, and her niece; Veronica G. Arredondo. She is survived by her sister; Emma Ramirez, her two nephews; David and Diego Ramirez, and her nieces; Vanessa Marie Hoelter, Stephanie Arredondo, and Frida Sofia Ramirez. Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City will be in charge of her funeral arrangements.