Mission - Maria Elba "La Guera" Gomez, age 86, passed into the arms of our Lord, Jesus Christ on September 26, 2019.
She was born and raised in La Grulla, Texas on Decemer 7, 1932. She moved to Mission, Texas where she lived with her husband, Esteban Gomez, and raised her children.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Filomena and Tristan Trevino, by her siblings, Andres, Elfida, Elvira, and Arnoldo and grandchildren, Jose Esteban Jr. "Stevie" and Angela.
She is survived by her husband, 3 children, Dianabel, Jose Esteban, and Normalinda, 9 grandchildren, Francisco, Rhianna, Antonio, Ashley, Jorge, Anneliese, Aurelius, Aurielle, and Auric and by her siblings, Jesus, Evelia, and Tristan.
Visitation will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Monday, September 30, 3019 at Flores Funeral Home and interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 29, 2019