Mercedes - Maria Elena Garcia, 80, of Mercedes, TX, passed away in her home in Mercedes, TX on April 26, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born on August 15, 1938 in Mercedes, TX to Pedro and Romaulda Martinez. Maria Elena attended Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School and Mercedes High School. She moved to San Jose, CA shortly after Graduation from High School and worked for the State of California as an Employment Office Associate and as a billing office secretary for Picked Rite Foods in San Martin, CA. She retired in 1992. She loved to travel, tell stories, and playing with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents Pedro and Romualda (Ruma)Martinez, her late husband Humberto Garcia. She is survived by her loving children Cindy (Mario) Palacios of La Feria Tx, Robert Eloy (Sylvia) Jimenez of Weslaco TX, Rebecca (Willie) Gonzales of San Jose, CA, Christina (Julius) Ferrer of San Ramon, CA, and Lizana Jimenez (Bernie Pedraza) of Mercedes TX and longtime partner Harry Bolon. Five brothers Pete (Mary), Heriberto (Elva), Andres (Inocencia), Johnny (Mariana) and Hector (Susana) Martinez all of Mercedes, TX. Seven sisters Irma Diaz, Weslaco; Aurora (Eleazar) Brooks, Chula Vista, CA; Esther Sloss, San Juan, TX; Regina Howell, Ingram, TX; Rosie Fong, San Jose, CA; Olga Villarreal, Mercedes, TX; and Diana (Teodoro)Tanguma, Mercedes, TX; Leola (Roy) Cadena, Weslaco, TX; Minerva Trevino, Visalia, CA; and Isaac Cano, San Leandro, CA.



Also surviving are sixteen grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.



Services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home in Mercedes, TX. Viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, Mercedes, TX . Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco TX. Services have been entrusted to Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary