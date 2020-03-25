|
Edinburg - Maria Elena Palacios, 75, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Apolonio and Martina Garcia; and a brother, Lalo Perez.
Mrs. Palacios is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Fred Palacios; six children, Fred (Janie) Palacios Jr., Aida Palacios, Diana Palacios, Belinda Palacios, Ruben "Bubba" (Laura) Palacios, Corina (Adrian) Martinez; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five siblings, San Juanita Trevino, Eva Reyna, Abelino Garcia, Cruz Garcia, Pablo Perez.
Maria Elena was a lifelong resident of Edinburg, Texas. She was a devout Catholic, a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and the ACTS community. Nena was loved by many and will be remembered for her generous and gracious nature. She exemplified strength and was the foundation of our family.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, March 25, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Livestream option available; please contact the family for details.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 25, 2020