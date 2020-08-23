Mission - Maria Elena Rangel Diaz, 79, of Mission, Texas entered eternal rest on Saturday, August, 15, 2020 at Mission Regional Hospital.



She was born July 7, 1941 in La Lajilla, Nuevo Leon to the late Alfredo Rangel and Jovita Villarreal Rangel. She is preceded in death by her brothers Adan, Jose and Juan Rangel; her sisters Eva Lopez, Guadalupe Garcia and Rebecca Diaz. Surviving her are her brother Humberto Rangel of Mission, Texas and her sister Nora Colunga of Hoopeston, Illinois; her sons, David Diaz of Madera, California and Martin Diaz of Mission, Texas; her daughters Anna Maria Diaz of Sacramento, California, Yolanda Cavazos and Raquel Diaz from Mission, Texas; 14 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5 pm to 9 pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen, Texas.



Exodus 20:12: "Honor your father and your mother, so that you may live long in the land the Lord your God is giving you. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of McAllen.



