San Jose, CA - Maria Elena (Trevino) Valeton, age 84, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 in San Jose, California. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends in her last hours. She was born September 13, 1934 in Santa Rita, Texas to Lino and Julia Casas Trevino.



Maria was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh and smile. She was a survivor, battling leukemia and breast cancer with grace and determination. Her life was a living example of strength and commitment.



Mrs. Valeton is survived by her beloved husband, William Leo Valeton; sisters Angie and Berta; daughters Minerva, Elma (Joe) and Sonia (Tony); sons Alvaro (Diane), Ernest (Veta), Edward (Julie) and Aaron (Kathy); step-son William, Jr. (Sandy); step-daughters Patricia (Ed) and Rhonda (Richard); fourteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren. Maria was preceded in death by her brother Juan Diego; sisters Julia, Esther, Lupita, and Elia.



Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday June 23, 2019 at Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Avenue, San Jose, California, 95125 from 5 to 6pm. Rosary services will begin at 6pm.



Funeral services will be held at 11am on Monday June 24, 2019 at Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park. Internment is open to family and friends. A reception will follow at the funeral home.



She will be missed by family and friends of who's lives she touched throughout her life. Published in The Monitor on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary