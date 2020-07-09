1/1
Maria Elida "Nena" Guerra
1925 - 2020
McAllen - Maria Elida, "Nena", Guerra died July 7, 2020 at McAllen Heart Hospital. She was born May 14, 1925 to Francisco+ and Celestina+ Garcia Calvillo in Mina Rica Ranch (Edinburg) and graduated from Edinburg High School.

"Nena" married Carlos M. Guerra+ and they had two children. She lived in McAllen most of her life. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church where she was an Eucharist minister, taught CCD classes and was a member of St. Vincent de Paul. Her passion was reading and traveling. Her most memorable trips were to Europe with her sons.

"Nena" was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved sons, Carlos Ovidio Guerra and Arnoldo (Alicia Rodriguez) Guerra; her brothers, Gene, Bennie, Frank, Raul and Victor Calvillo; and sisters, Sarita C. Rodriguez and Hilarita C. Rodriguez. She is survived by sisters Betty Herrera, Cris (George+) Ausborn, and Tencia (Bob+) Thomas; and several nephews and nieces whom she loved.

Visitation will be from 6-8pm Friday, July 10 at Kreidler Funeral Home rosary at 7pm. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 am Saturday, July 11 at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Religious Education Department, O.L.S., 1108 W. Hackberry, McAllen, TX 78501.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kreidler Funeral Home
JUL
10
Rosary
07:00 PM
Kreidler Funeral Home
JUL
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
