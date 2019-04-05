McAllen - Maria Elida Ortega, 82, of McAllen, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.



Born in Weslaco, Texas, Mrs. Ortega had lived in McAllen most of her life. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She was a homemaker and a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McAllen.



She was preceded in death by her sons, Guadalupe Ortega Jr.; Ricardo Ortega; and Eduardo Ortega; and her mother Cresenciana Medina, and a brother Trinidad Ochoa.



Mrs. Ortega is survived by her husband, Guadalupe Ortega Sr., of McAllen; two sons, Lionel Ortega of Edinburg, Texas and Oscar Ortega(Maria) of McAllen, Texas; two daughters, Sandra Iris Ortega Lemley, of New Braunfels, Texas; and Diana Ortega, of El Paso, Texas; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will take place from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Del Angel Funeral Home, 3611 N Taylor Rd. Mission, Texas 78573 on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary