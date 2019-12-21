Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish
San Juan, TX
Maria Elisa Alaniz Aguirre

Maria Elisa Alaniz Aguirre Obituary
San Juan - Maria Elisa Alaniz Aguirre, 89, went home to our Lord Thursday, December 19, 2019, at McAllen Nursing Center, surrounded by family.

Born in Mission, Mrs. Aguirre had lived in San Juan most of her life and was a lifetime parishioner at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Cirilo Aguirre Jr.; her son, Sergio Ramon Gonzalez; a great-granddaughter, Madilyn Rae Acevedo; and a sister, San Juana Martinez.

Mrs. Aguirre is survived by her six children, Rose Marie (Eli) Garcia of Pharr, Mary Elizabeth (+Joel) Saenz of Rio Grande City, Sergio A. Gonzales of San Juan, Julie Velma (Freddy) Martinez of McAllen, Daniel (Ofelia) Gonzalez of San Juan, Jose A. Gonzalez of San Antonio; 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ramon Flores of Dallas.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at San Jose Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 21, 2019
