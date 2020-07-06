Edinburg - Maria Ella R. Pena, 84, entered eternal rest on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her daughter's residence with her loving family by her bedside. She was born on a Tuesday, June 9, 1936 in Santa Elena Ranch, Hidalgo, Texas to Efrain Ramirez, Sr. and Maria Laurel Ramirez. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 60 years, Rene Pena, granddaughter; Brianne Nicole Pena, brother; Efrain Ramirez, Jr., sister; Emma Munoz, brothers-in-law; Fernando Garza and Humberto Saldivar.Maria is survived by her loving sons; Rene Alonzo (Judith Marie) Pena and Raul Orlando (Sally) Pena, daughter; Norma (Guadalupe) Landeros, brother; Renato (Rosa) Ramirez, sisters; Marcela Ramirez Garza and Imelda Ramirez Saldivar, brother-in-law; Romeo Munoz, 16 grandchildren , 1 Great-Grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.Maria lived in Edinburg most of her life and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and because of her strong faith, she prayed the Rosary daily. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her family. She was always full of energy and demonstrated her loving, giving and sweet ways to others. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched.Her family will receive friends, today, Monday, July 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1302 East Champion Street in Edinburg, Catholic burial will follow to the Pena Family Cemetery in Edinburg. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: John Eric Pena, Daniel Pena, Brian Pena, Elijah Landeros, Ezra Landeros, Marc Pena and Isaiah Aguirre. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg.