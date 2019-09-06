|
Edinburg - Maria Elva Jackson, 83, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at her residence in Edinburg. She was owner and operator of Jackson Pest Control, with a passion for her family. Maria Elva was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Amadeo and Rebecca Garza Casso; two brothers, Oscar and Jose Israel Garza; a sister, Hermelinda Crum.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by her loving husband, Ramiro B. Jackson; son, Ronald (Angelina) Jackson; a daughter, Gloria (David) Estrada; five grandchildren, Alyssa Jackson, Ashley Jackson, Devan Estrada, Kiandre Estrada, Aiden Jackson all of Edinburg; a brother, Antonio (Teresa) Casso Jr. of McAllen; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, September 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Park in Mission.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 6, 2019