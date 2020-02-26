Home

Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Edinburg, TX
Maria Enedina Cabello Obituary
Edinburg - Maria Enedina Cabello, 77, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020.

Born in Santa Rosa, she had lived in Edinburg all of her life and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Maria enjoyed dancing to cumbias and spending time with her family. She is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Maria is preceded in death by her parents, Natividad and Rafaela Cabello; step-father, Francisco Ruiz; and a sister, Catarina Castilleja.

Ms. Cabello is survived by her daughter, Esmeralda (Juan Jr.) Cansino; five grandchildren, Juan Angel, Jimmy Alonso, Desiree Natalie, Victor Hugo Jr., Javier Armando; four siblings, Rogelia Lumbreras, Guadalupe (Bonifacio) Alvarez, Porfirio (Carmen) Cabello, Enrique (Laurie) Ruiz; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 26, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral Mass will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 26, 2020
