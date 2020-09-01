1/1
Maria Esperanza Fernandez
Mercedes - Maria Esperanza Fernandez, 74, our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, passed away at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, TX on August 27, 2020. A gracious woman with a soul of an angel, who enjoyed making others around her happy with her love. She was very dedicated to her work, family and God.

She is survived by 2 sons: Manuel (Elena) Fernandez, Jr., Luis(Marie) Fernandez; 3 daughters: Rosa Fernandez, America Fernandez and Laura Fernandez. One sister Maria del Socorro Garza, 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

She was a devoted employee of Knapp Medical Center for 47 year working at the emergency room. She loved working there and loved all the people that she worked with as well as she was loved by all her co-workers. "As she would say Knapp Medical is my life."

She was devoted to her family especially her grandchildren, her sons, daughters, and daughters-in-law. She will be missed by all her family and friends who loved her so much.

Viewing was held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A chapel service will be tomorrow, Sept. 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday Sept. 1, 2020 at Mercedes Memorial Restlawn under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.

Published in The Monitor on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
