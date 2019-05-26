Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Espinosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Espinosa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Espinosa Obituary
Alamo - Maria Magdalena Espinosa, 84, entered eternal rest on Friday, May 24, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Tirso Espinosa Sr.; a son, Arturo Espinosa; sister-in-law, Juanita Espinosa; three brothers, Francisco, Juan, and Pliano Ramos.

Mrs. Espinosa is survived by her seven children, Ramon (Maria) Espinosa, Dora Hernandez, Leonor (Felipe) Hernandez, Jose Guadalupe (Letty) Espinosa, Tony Espinosa, Elsa Espinosa, Tirso Espinosa Jr., daughter in law, Gloria Espinosa; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give special thanks to All Valley Home Health, Amara Hospice, and Dr. Rene Vela.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, May 27, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now