|
|
Alamo - Maria Magdalena Espinosa, 84, entered eternal rest on Friday, May 24, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Tirso Espinosa Sr.; a son, Arturo Espinosa; sister-in-law, Juanita Espinosa; three brothers, Francisco, Juan, and Pliano Ramos.
Mrs. Espinosa is survived by her seven children, Ramon (Maria) Espinosa, Dora Hernandez, Leonor (Felipe) Hernandez, Jose Guadalupe (Letty) Espinosa, Tony Espinosa, Elsa Espinosa, Tirso Espinosa Jr., daughter in law, Gloria Espinosa; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give special thanks to All Valley Home Health, Amara Hospice, and Dr. Rene Vela.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, May 27, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on May 26, 2019