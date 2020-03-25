Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ceballos Funeral Home
1023 North 23rd Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 682-3431
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
4:00 PM
Ceballos Funeral Home
1023 North 23rd Street
McAllen, TX 78501
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Ceballos Funeral Home
1023 North 23rd Street
McAllen, TX 78501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Rocha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Estela Rocha

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Estela Rocha Obituary
McAllen - McAllen - Maria Estela Rocha Reyes departed into eternal glory on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her place of residence. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Jose Rocha, 2 sons, David (Norma); Jorge (Eva)and daughter, Sandra (Patrick) Gutierrez. She was grandmother to 9 grand children and 1 great grandson. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 beginning 4:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary being recited at Ceballos Funeral Home Chapel located at 1023 N. 23rd Street, McAllen. The Rocha family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -