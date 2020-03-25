|
McAllen - McAllen - Maria Estela Rocha Reyes departed into eternal glory on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her place of residence. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Jose Rocha, 2 sons, David (Norma); Jorge (Eva)and daughter, Sandra (Patrick) Gutierrez. She was grandmother to 9 grand children and 1 great grandson. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 beginning 4:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary being recited at Ceballos Funeral Home Chapel located at 1023 N. 23rd Street, McAllen. The Rocha family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 25, 2020