McAllen - Maria Ester Rodriguez, 72, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center. Born August 25, 1946 in Harlingen, Texas to the Rodolfo and Aurora (Vargas) Barrera. Maria had worked for McAllen Medical Center for 52 years. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. She loved traveling, shopping, listening to music, watching novelas and especially loved Wheel of Fortune. A lifelong resident of McAllen, she will be missed by all whose lives she touched.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Sr. and a son: Zacarath David Rock.



Survivors Include her children: Carmen Rodriguez, Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Jr., Daniel Rodriguez and Antonio Rodriguez; siblings: Liliana Ortega, Encarnacion Barrera, Ralph Barrera and Rodolfo Barrera, Jr.: her grandchildren: Vanessa Torres, Giana Rodriguez, Juan Pablo Rodriguez, III, Nicolas Rodriguez, Alysha Rodriguez and Felycia Rodriguez; great-grandchildren: Carabella Torres and Cowboy Torres.



"RIP 42 ER"



Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm Wednesday, May 1, 2019 with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church in McAllen. Cremation services have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. www.riverafuneralhomes.net Published in The Monitor on May 1, 2019