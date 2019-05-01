Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Ester Rodriguez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Ester Rodriguez Obituary
McAllen - Maria Ester Rodriguez, 72, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center. Born August 25, 1946 in Harlingen, Texas to the Rodolfo and Aurora (Vargas) Barrera. Maria had worked for McAllen Medical Center for 52 years. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. She loved traveling, shopping, listening to music, watching novelas and especially loved Wheel of Fortune. A lifelong resident of McAllen, she will be missed by all whose lives she touched.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Sr. and a son: Zacarath David Rock.

Survivors Include her children: Carmen Rodriguez, Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Jr., Daniel Rodriguez and Antonio Rodriguez; siblings: Liliana Ortega, Encarnacion Barrera, Ralph Barrera and Rodolfo Barrera, Jr.: her grandchildren: Vanessa Torres, Giana Rodriguez, Juan Pablo Rodriguez, III, Nicolas Rodriguez, Alysha Rodriguez and Felycia Rodriguez; great-grandchildren: Carabella Torres and Cowboy Torres.

"RIP 42 ER"

Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm Wednesday, May 1, 2019 with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church in McAllen. Cremation services have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. www.riverafuneralhomes.net
Published in The Monitor on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now