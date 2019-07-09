PHARR - Maria Eva Solis, 85, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at McAllen Medical Center in McAllen, Texas. She was born on November 21, 1933 in Donna, Texas to Fructuoso and Maria Del Carmen Basaldua.



Maria had a passion for gardening, loved to sing and cherished every moment with her children and grandchildren but most of all she was a woman of faith.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Fructuoso and Maria Del Carmen Basaldua; her brother, Pedro Basaldua, Sr.; sister in laws, Hermila and Luisa Basaluda; son in law, Charlie Garza, Jr.



She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Alfredo Solis, Sr.; children, Alfredo (Beatriz) Solis, Jr., Alicia Solis, Aurora Solis, Alfonso Solis, Adelita Garza (Charlie+), Alberto (Brandy) Solis. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and brothers, Ernesto, Jesus and Jose Basaldua.



Family will receive friends Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 3-9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral Service will be held at St Anne's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow to Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr. Published in The Monitor on July 9, 2019