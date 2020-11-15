Mission - Eva Guajardo Solis, 90, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She went peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Eva was born on February 21, 1930 in Mission, Texas. Eva lived in Mission all her life, graduated from Mission High School in 1949 and attended Pan American University. She was the Director for the Hidalgo County Headstart in Mission for 30 years. She was highly admired and respected by all who worked with her and she absolutely adored every child she taught. She retired to be with her family and the pride and joy of her life, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Eva loved the Lord, Jesus Christ. She enjoyed reading the Bible and saying the Holy Rosary daily. The family will always be grateful to Sandy and Cornelio Perez for living next door to her and caring for her until her death.She is preceded in death by her parents, Maria Guajardo and Jose Maria Guajardo, her daughter Diana Vega, and two sons, Javier Solis and Jose Isabel Solis Jr.. She was the loving wife of the late, Isabel Solis Jr for 54 years until his death in 2004; Devoted Mother to Gloria (Eddie) Garza, Yoli (Rick) Flores, Diana Vega, Linda Solis, Javier Solis, Alma (Scott) Stradinger, Jose Isabel Solis Jr, Sylvia Solis, Jose (Marta) Solis, Sandy (Cornelio) Perez, and Carlos (Ana) Solis; Grandmother to 23 Grandchildren and 31 Great Grandmother to 24 Great Grandchildren.Visitation will be held Monday, November 16th from 4:00 -9:00pm with the Holy Rosary from 7:00-8:00pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, November 17 at Our Lady of Guadalupe at 3:30pm with interment to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home.