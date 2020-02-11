|
|
Mercedes, TX - Maria (Mary) Evangelina Gracia Leal, 79, a life-long resident of Mercedes, TX passed away on February 08, 2020 with her family by her side. After a brief but courageous fight, she succumbed to cancer.
Mary was the 6th of 9 children who survived infancy. She was youngest daughter born to the late Juan and Maria Sauceda Gracia on October 10, 1940 in Mercedes, TX. Maria graduated from Mercedes High School in 1959. She retired in 1994 after working over 27 years with HEB at various locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley.
Mary met the man of her dreams in high school after making the first move by asking him to the Mercedes High School Junior/Senior Prom in 1959. Abelardo (Abel) Leal accepted the invitation and on June 29, 1959 Abel asked Mary to be his steady girlfriend. Early in 1962, Abel proposed marriage and Mary accepted. Their 3-year courtship culminated in Holy Matrimony on June 29, 1962 which was celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church by Father Fogherty†. Mary and Abel recently celebrated 57 years of marriage.
Mary's most significant achievements were being a devoted wife and loving mother raising 4 children, Abelardo and (Imelda) Leal; Avelinda and (Armando) Leal; Aaron and (Julie) Leal; and Adrian and (Adriana) Leal. A grandmother and great grandmother of 11. Mary leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church for nearly 60 years.
Mary's siblings include: infant sisters Josefina† and Viola† Gracia who both passed away during infancy in 1927 and 1928 respectively; Dora† and (Manuel†) Garza; Carlos† and (Elicia) Gracia; Amelia and (Saul) Barbosa; Elida† and (Alfredo†) Lira; Johnny and (Maria Bocanegra) Gracia; Robert† and (Cristela†) Gracia; Alonzo and (Elvira†) Gracia; Mario and (Rosa) Gracia; and Consuelo† (Tia Chelo) and (David† ) Franco. Being a middle child, Mary was often considered a peace-maker among her siblings.
Mary also had many life-long friends from work and school, some friendships of more than 70 years. These "Forever Friends" are Lydia Davila Montoya, Julia Prado Garcia, Yolanda Davila Chapa, Janice Trevino Zavala, Mary Rivera Dominguez, Gloria Garcia Castaneda, Lydia (Angie) Garces Davila, Mary Dominguez Chapa, Odilia Marroquin and Consuelo Cantu Garza. They recently had a luncheon reunion to catch up on old times. These friends could go months or years without seeing each other but their conversation would always pick up from where it previously ended.
Mary had a unique nickname "Tonchie" given to her by her dad Juan for being born during the tangerine harvest and her love of tangerines in her youth. No tangerine was safe with her around. Most friends and family knew her as "Tonchie" Leal or Tia "Tonchie" but not as Mary Leal. Truth be told, she never liked her nickname. So much so, we recently referred to her as Mary, "formerly known as Tonchie".
Mary instilled in her children, the values of hard work, education, and an unquenching spirit and compassion for our fellow man. She always told us "never forget where you came from but make sure you know where you are going". It is her purpose driven life that she will always be remembered.
Our Mary was a role model who touched the lives of many young women, even if they were not family. When they needed someone to talk to, Mary had your undivided attention and offered words of wisdom if needed.
The Leal family would like to recognize various individuals and organizations we met during Mary's fight with cancer and the 1st class support and care they offered. First of all are the patient care team of Dr Rohit Venkatesan (Dr. "V"), Dr Lakshmi Koyyalagunta (Dr. "K") and Dr. Shubham Pant and all the nurses and staff from MD Cancer Center-Houston; Texas Oncology - Weslaco, specifically Dr. Habib Ghaddar and Primary Care Physician Dr. Pedro Joel Penalo Vargas. We would be remiss if we failed to mention the genuine love, care and tenderness shown by all the nursing staff and clergy from Kindred Hospice, especially from RN Samantha Velez - a true angel.
Visitation is Tuesday February 11, 2020 from 12pm - 9pm Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home 439 S. Vermont Ave., Mercedes, TX 78570 with a Catholic Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass is Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 10am at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 322 S. Vermont Ave., Vermont Ave., Mercedes, TX with entombment to follow at Highland Memorial Park, Weslaco, TX. Services have been entrusted to Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 11, 2020