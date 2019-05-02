San Juan - Maria F. Rojas, 95, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at San Juan Nursing Home.



Mrs. Rojas lived in San Juan all her life and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish. She taught CCD and Baptismal classes for 20 years, she was also a member of Woodmen of the World. She was actively involved with the political community and elected Citizen of the Year for the City of San Juan. Maria volunteered her time at the San Juan Nursing Home caring for others. Mrs. Rojas was employed as the head custodian for PSJA School District. Maria F. Rojas is going to be greatly missed by family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe Rojas, Sr.; her parents, Dario and Luisa Flores; two brothers, Tomas Zamora Flores, Tomas Flores; two sisters, San Juana Vega and Socorro Flores.



Mrs. Rojas is survived by her three children, Guadalupe (Rosalinda) Rojas, David (Teresa) Rojas, Benjamin (Rosalva) Rojas; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, May 2, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Jose, David and Benjie Rojas, Julian Vega, Mickey L. Rojas, and Joshua Anderson.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Guadalupe and Christopher Rojas, J.J. Gonzalez, Michael B. Mares, and Moises Vega. Published in The Monitor on May 2, 2019