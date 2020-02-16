Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Zapata
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Felipa Zapata

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Felipa Zapata Obituary
Pharr - Maria Felipa Zapata, 79, entered eternal rest on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Alfredo Gonzalez Texas State Veterans Home in McAllen.

Born in McAllen, Felipa had lived in Pharr most of her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Pedro Zapata Sr.; and two brothers, Daniel Rodriguez Jr. and Juan Jose Rodriguez.

Felipa is survived by three children, Mario Daniel (Laura Ann) Zapata of Alamo, Pedro (Yvonne) Zapata Jr. of San Juan, Sarah Elizabeth (Steven) Suarez of Washington; six grandchildren, Ashley Arevalo, Isabella Zapata, Miranda Zapata, Alexandra Zapata, Elizabeth D. Suarez, Evan P. Suarez; and a sister, Janie Garza of Pharr.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 16, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -