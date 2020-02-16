|
Pharr - Maria Felipa Zapata, 79, entered eternal rest on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Alfredo Gonzalez Texas State Veterans Home in McAllen.
Born in McAllen, Felipa had lived in Pharr most of her life.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Pedro Zapata Sr.; and two brothers, Daniel Rodriguez Jr. and Juan Jose Rodriguez.
Felipa is survived by three children, Mario Daniel (Laura Ann) Zapata of Alamo, Pedro (Yvonne) Zapata Jr. of San Juan, Sarah Elizabeth (Steven) Suarez of Washington; six grandchildren, Ashley Arevalo, Isabella Zapata, Miranda Zapata, Alexandra Zapata, Elizabeth D. Suarez, Evan P. Suarez; and a sister, Janie Garza of Pharr.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 16, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
