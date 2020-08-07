Alamo - Our beloved Matriarch, Maria De La Luz Gonzalez-Gomez, was called to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1940. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She is preceded in death by her brothers Manuel Gonzalez, Antonio Gonzalez, her sister Virginia Gonzalez, and grandson Robert Lee Gomez.Maria is survived by her loving husband, Ramon J. Gomez; her sister, Irma Silva (Eduardo); her children Ramon Gomez Jr. (Esperanza), David Gomez, Javier Gomez (Marty), Rene Gomez (Tiffin), Jerry Gomez (Mary), Criselda Ysquierdo (Arnaldo), Cristina Gomez, and Clarisa Goldman (Mike); her grandchildren Charlie Silva, Pamela Esquivel, Amanda Lizett Gomez, Marc Anthony Ysquierdo, Ricky Joe Gomez, Bridgette Ysquierdo, Tyler Rene Gomez, and Rylee Salinas; sisters in law Maria Gomez-Quiroz, Simona Garza-Gutierrez as well as several nieces and nephews.Maria was well known for her deliciously homemade tacos and tamales which were loved by her family and friends. She was quick to lend a helping a hand to those in need and she opened her heart and home to those in her community. Her strong faith in God was shared with her loved ones. Her presence will be greatly missed, but we will carry her in our hearts forever.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Food Bank RGV. The family wishes to thank everyone for their support and continued prayers.Services will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. A private viewing for the family will be from 4 to 5:00 p.m. Public viewing will be from 5 to 8:00 p.m. with a 6 p.m. prayer service. A private interment for family will take place at Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery in Mission.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.