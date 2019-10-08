|
|
EDINBURG - Maria G. Pena, 75, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Edinburg. She was born on January 3, 1944 to Andres and Lorenza Gutierrez in Linn, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents, Andres and Lorenza Gutierrez; sister, Antonia Gutierrez and brothers, Ramon and Benito Gutierrez. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Jesus Israel Pena, her children; Jesus Ricardo (Cora) Pena, Rolando Raudel (Irene) Pena and Gerardo Roel (Lizbeth) Pena. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, and her siblings; Andres, Margarita, Ana, Alicia, David and Janie Gutierrez. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 12p.m. to 11 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley Chapel of Remembrance in Pharr. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in San Juan. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Funeral arrangements and services are under the care of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 8, 2019