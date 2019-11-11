|
McAllen - Maria G. Tamayo, 90, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Village Care Nursing Center in McAllen. Maria was born on March 10, 1929 in La Grulla Starr County Texas to Vicente and Martina Guerrero. Maria was a long time resident of McAllen. Lupita as she was lovingly called by her family and friends lived life to its fullest. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Fidel Tamayo, her sons, Alejo and Fidel Jr. and all of her siblings.
Lupita was that virtuous woman spoken of in Psalms 31:10, and her price was far above rubies. She was an exemplary woman best known a "mami" and "guelita". She wore those titles like a badge of honor. Together with her late husband Lupita built a home that ran off of love, hard work, and faith. There was never a task that was too tall for her to accomplish. You could always find her sewing a quilt, embroidering, planting or cooking an amazing meal. Among the family, she was famous for her food, tortillas and lemonade; they had a way of tasting like love when you needed it most. Most of all, we will miss her smile and warm hugs. They lit up the darkest rooms even on the darkest days. The true blessing was being a part of her life and experiencing the love she provided. Lupita knew what we all know, that the best is yet to come when our time is done here on Earth. While we are sad to lose our caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. We ask that you rejoice and find happiness, as she would, knowing the she led a beautiful long life and that she is now finally home with her Creator.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; Policarpio (Adela) Tamayo, Natalia (Hector)Tamayo, Ester (Ramon) Camacho, Magdalena (Jaime) DeLeon, Hortencia (Andres) Enriquez, Rumalda (Ralph) Lee, Mario Cavazos, Celia (Joel) Ocampo, Martha (Rey) Pina, +Fidel Jr. (Yuri) Tamayo, Mary (Samuel) Molina, Sara (Joe) Eufracio, Rose (Greg) Hoeve; 36 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Rivera Funeral Home, 1901 Pecan Blvd. in McAllen from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a prayer service set to begin at 7:00 PM. A celebration of life service will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Rivera Funeral Home. Interment will follow to La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 11, 2019