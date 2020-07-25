1/1
Maria G. Treviño
Mcallen - Maria G. Trevino, age 79, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Solara Hospital in McAllen.

She is survived by her husband, Rodolfo Trevino, three children, Rudy Trevino, Jr. (Adrianna Garcia-Trevino), Jesus Trevino (Enedina Salinas) and Julian Trevino (Julissa Duran Franco), grandchildren: Abby Leigh Trevino, Rodolfo Trevino III, Stella Jude Trevino, Jasper Trevino, Jonathan Trevino, Joseph Trevino, Jesus Trevino, Jr., Joshua Trevino and Onesimo Trevino, siblings: Dominga Solis, Homero Garza, Reyna Carillo, San Juanita Candanoza, Praxedis Garza, Olga Vega, Irma Garza and Raul Garza.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral blessing will be held at 10:00 am, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow at Garden of Angels Cemetery in Abram.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
JUL
28
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
